This week, I was looking through some images I have in the form of color slides, film negatives, prints and digital images. As I was tackling the daunting task of organizing these pictorial records of my outdoor adventures, I often paused and reflected upon the day I snapped the shutter and captured that particular image.
Some of the subjects have long since gone on to chase deer or catch fish in the great hereafter. Others are still very much enjoying the outdoor lifestyle.
These photos brought the past back in vivid detail, and I thought I might share with you some of the highlights of my little visit back to yesteryear.
Deer on the high and lonesome
Years ago, I was invited by Clayton Williams (who ran for governor in Texas) to hunt mule deer on one of his sprawling ranches in the Trans Pecos region of Texas. I was hunting with a .50 caliber muzzleloader, and the guides there (who were also the working cowboys) were a bit dubious of my old-style rifle. I allowed all of them to shoot my smoke pole, and after shooting some good groups, they all concurred the old-style rifle would indeed be adequate for mule deer.
I will never forget my guide, Walt, driving up the side of a mountain and glassing a herd of 20 or so mule deer including a giant, 10-point buck. I rested the rifle on a large rock, took careful aim at the buck about 60 yards out and fired. The bullet hit the ground about halfway to the buck.
I never even glanced back toward Walt. I am sure he was thinking, “I just knew using that muzzleloader was a bad idea.” While teaching the cowboys how to shoot the smokepole, I had looked up while pouring the powder in and the wind had carried part of my powder charge away.
After the shot, the deer hopped around as mule deer do and stopped about 80 yards out. I ducked behind the big rock, reloaded and proceeded to drop the big buck with the next shot.
Lion up close
Five years ago, I was guiding an archery elk hunter up in northern Colorado. I had him positioned on a slight rise above an elk wallow that was heavily used. I was bugling about 80 yards away, out of sight of the hunter. A black bear walked by, heading toward the wallow. About 10 minutes later, my hunter came trotting up and looked me eye to eye and said, “Luke, I just looked death in the face.”
See the bear, I quizzed.
“No! A full grown male mountain lion just stalked within 6 feet of me (he was hunting from the ground).”
We went back to where he was sitting and sure enough, the cat tracks were in the soft ground. That afternoon, I decided to hunt that same wallow again. I positioned my hunter on the opposite side of the little water hole for this hunt. About 30 minutes before dark, I noticed movement in the shadows near where the hunter had been that morning. The cat was back.
I could clearly see it from my position but my hunter could not. I was afraid the cat would skirt the pond and walk up on him. I waved my jacket, but the cat would not leave. He was standing on the dam of the little pond, glaring directly at me. Then I stood up and began shouting in an attempt to scare him off. He would not scare. He continued glaring at me. My hunter looked up at me, wide eyed. He could not see the big cat because of the vegetation.
I motioned for him to begin backing out of there slowly. I made a wide circle and joined him. At the time, it was illegal to have a handgun for protection while archery hunting in Colorado and it’s difficult to describe the feeling of helplessness, possibly a mouse being eyed by a big tom cat might come close. I glanced back as we walked out of there and the cat was still setting on the dam on his haunches, just like a giant house cat.
He had obviously staked that water hole out for himself, and I truly believe he was stalking my hunter that morning. This scenario could have turned out much differently and to this day I get goose bumps telling the story.
Lake Fork catfish update
Fishing for channel catfish at Lake Fork is red hot right now. Guide Stubby Stubblefield reports easy limits of fish in the 2- to 5-pound range. All fish are coming from within a foot of bottom in water around 22 feet deep over holes baited with soured grain.
For information on catfishing at Fork, call Stubby at 817-366-5492
Contact Luke Clayton via his website www.catfishradio.org.
