I can accept the idea that our climate may be warming, but revising the “normal” human-body temperature downward seemed like going too far. After all, it was almost 150 years ago that a German physician analyzed a million temperatures from 25,000 patients in order to conclude that normal human-body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
Then I looked at the evidence. The Wall Street Journal reports that at least two dozen modern studies have concluded that 98.6 degrees is too high. These findings have even prompted speculation that the pioneering analysis published in 1869 by Carl Reinhold Wunderlich was flawed.
Or maybe it was correct then but is no longer accurate because the human body has changed. Researchers at Stanford University say that today the average normal human-body temperature is closer to 97.5 degrees Fahrenheit.
But that would be a significant drop for an entire population, said Philip Mackowiak, emeritus professor of medicine at the University of Maryland and editor of the book “Fever: Basic Mech-anisms and Manage-ment.”
Body temperature is a reflection of metabolic rate, and if it has fallen, it could offer a clue about other physiological changes that have occurred over time. There’s no denying that humans have become taller, fatter and live longer, and yet we don’t really understand why all those things have happened. Temperature is linked to all those things, so maybe it really has changed.
To test their theory that today’s normal body temperature is lower than in the past, the researchers at Stanford analyzed 677,423 temperatures collected from 189,338 individuals over a span of 157 years. That’s a huge amount of data.
The readings they analyzed came from a variety of sources: some were recorded in the pension records of Civil War veterans from the start of that war through 1940; others in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 1971 through 1974; and more from the Stanford Integrated Database Environment from 2007 through 2017.
Overall, temperatures of the Civil War veterans were higher than measurements taken in the 1970s, and, in turn, those measurements were higher than those collected in the 2000s. That suggests a definite trend toward lower normal temperature.
Human temperature can be measured in the mouth, armpit, ear or rectum. Ear and rectal temperatures tend to be half a degree higher than oral temperature. Temperature taken in the armpit tends to be one degree lower. Age, time of day, physical activity and other factors, which the researchers couldn’t always account for, also affect body temperature.
The conclusion of the Stanford study is that the average temperature of Americans has dropped since the original German study was completed in 1869. Given the accumulation of evidence, Frank Rühli, director of the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine at the University of Zurich, who peer-reviewed the Stanford study, suggested the medical establishment should respond by adjusting medical norms downward.
This is important for researchers and physicians who need to make decisions about when and how to treat patients. But for most of us, a thermometer reading matters less than how we feel. As one physician expressed it, “If you’re sick, you’re sick, regardless of your temperature.” So I’m not going to worry about my temperature being a degree lower than what used to be considered normal.
