I needed to travel to Palm Springs, California, to attend a geothermal energy conference. As geothermal is a green energy source, I wanted to have a small carbon footprint; I took the train and not the plane. Was it worth it, you ask?
The train from Dallas to Palm Springs was scheduled for 40 hours; it took 46.
On my return trip, I had to catch the train at 12:30 a.m. While waiting for the Palm Springs train to arrive, we got the word our train would be four hours late. So, another traveler and I shared a Lyft ride to his hotel, he checked back in, we shared his double-size room, and we set the alarm for two hours.
I slept hard until the alarm woke me. We then called to check on the train’s arrival time and found it was delayed another two hours. So, we set the alarm for an hour and 15 minutes. I slept hard until the alarm woke me. We then called for a new arrival time — another 40-minute delay. No time to sleep, so we got another Lyft ride and waited for the train.
The delay caused us to miss our connecting train in San Antonio. So, they loaded us on a bus and hotshot us to Longview to catch up to the train. Once on the bus, our driver didn’t know the way to Longview. So, a fellow traveler used her phone’s GPS to shout directions to the driver.
Then, in tight Austin traffic, the bus lost the right-side mirror hitting it against an 18-wheeler. Another fellow traveler, this time a retired truck driver, jumped in to help. He sat in the stairwell going down to the bus doors and provided right side vision for the bus driver.
With a team effort, we made it.
All total, the round trip was 92 hours forDallas to Palm Spring by train (and bus). I have a new sales line for Amtrak: “Take the train, where you get a lot of traveling for your dollar.” My round trip tickets were $364, or $3.95 per hour — now that’s real value you can feel in the seat of your pants.
