In sports, you sometimes hear the term “get it right.” It’s used in moments of sentimentality, like when a team signs a longtime former player to a one-day contract so they can retire with the team they gave so much to, or when a team erects a statue to a former player. On Saturday, the Rangers got it right when they retired the number of former great Michael Young.
Young was the most consistent, resilient player on a stretch of Rangers teams that comprise the most accomplished period in Texas Rangers history. Now, no Ranger will ever again wear the number 10, which he wore for the Rangers night in and night out from 2000 to 2013.
For much of the Rangers’ earliest decades, the team was an afterthought. They began to see some steady improvements in the 1990s, though they struggled to make the playoffs. Their fortunes turned around at the start of the 21st century, in large part because of the hard work of Young, who quickly blossomed into one of the best infielders in the game.
Young made the American League All-Star Team every year from 2004-09, and then again in 2011. In that stretch, he led all of Major League Baseball in hits twice and had the best batting average in the majors once. He became one of the best defensive players in the league as well. Five times, his teammates voted him as team MVP at the end of the season.
When the Rangers made back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, and another playoff appearance in 2012, Young played an invaluable role in helping to get the team there.
In that time period, Young displayed loyalty to the Rangers not normally seen in sports today. In an age when star athletes routinely leave teams to form powerhouse teams with other stars, Young stayed with Texas through thick and thin.
That loyalty continued after Young’s retirement, too. No sooner did Young hang up the cleats than he took a job with the Ranger’s front office, and he now works for the team as the special assistant to the general manager.
When the Rangers honored Young on Saturday, former manager Ron Washington, who led the team through those glory years, was on hand to share in his star player’s special day.
“(Young was) the ultimate teammate, a manager’s dream,” Washington told his star in a touching tribute.
Also on hand to share in Young’s moment were several of his longtime Rangers teammates. Ever the consummate team player, Young made sure they got to share in the moment too.
“My only hope is that you knew that when I played, I did the best for my teammates, for this uniform and for all of you,” Young told the fans at Globe Life Park in Arlington. “Thank you for everything you have given me over the years. I will always be grateful, and I will always be a Ranger.”
