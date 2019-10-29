I wanted to thank everyone who spoke to me last week for my story, “The hidden cost of public service,” that ran Sunday. I also wanted to recognize the candor and vulnerability shown when it came to discussing mental health among first responders.
This topic was something I wanted to write about ever since I was assigned to the first responder/breaking news beat. The problem was, I wasn’t exactly sure how to tackle it. One of my sources kept bringing it up, enough to where I finally realized this was not an abstract issue contained to major urban areas, but something in our own backyard — something on one of my own beats. While I wasn’t sure what exactly the topic would look like locally, I was sure it deserved time and discussion.
I spent all of last week working on that story, and I spoke to many, many people for it. Not all of their interviews made it in. I wish I had the space to include them all; each conversation was insightful and personal and helped me understand the complexity of this issue and the individuality of each person’s experience. It almost goes without saying that there’s no easy answer, one-size-fits-all for something like this.
Some first responders I spoke to gave me deeply personal examples — not because I asked them to, but because they wanted to. It sounds cheesy, but I really was humbled by everyone’s vulnerability, honesty and willingness to speak with me. As a reporter, that’s something I don’t ever assume or take for granted.
My goal from the beginning was to start a conversation around this topic that protected each individual’s privacy, encompass the many different experiences of many different people in many different services, and demonstrate empathy while seeking solutions. I gave it my best shot, and I hope my sources and readers can see that.
Just this summer, Congress and the president signed a restorative law on this very issue. The bipartisan bill restored grant funding for law enforcement support services; it lets organizations use funding for suicide-prevention programs and mental health services for law enforcement officers. It authorizes up to $7,500,000 in appropriations each year for fiscal years 2020 to 2024, which is the same level of authorization that the program had in 2000. The legislation passed with unanimous congressional support.
While there are a lot of numbers on this topic — statistics on suicide rates and substance abuse and dollar signs for funding — at its essence, this is a human story about a human toll. Talking to first responders, I saw those numbers come to life. It struck a more personal tone, made it more meaningful; it hit closer to home.
I hope I did justice to the people who took the time to talk to me. Thank you all for sharing your stories. And thank you for serving us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.