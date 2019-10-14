Things have gone seriously awry for the Dallas Cowboys. After starting the season strong, the Cowboys, who have now lost three consecutive games, look completely out of sorts and struggling to stay afloat in the competitive NFC.
Last night’s loss was easily the most humiliating and worrisome of Dallas’ three straight losses as it came at the hands of the pitiful, previously-winless New York Jets.
And there was plenty of blame to go around.
Some of the blame falls on the shoulders of the receivers. Amari Cooper only played a couple minutes on Sunday due to an injury, and the players who were forced to step up in his absence quite simply did not.
Michael Gallup, who was such a pleasant surprise for the Cowboys in the opening weeks, had several dropped passes. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a dropped pass in the red zone. Tight end Jason Witten did not look like himself and often had trouble getting open. And the backup receivers — such as Cedrick Wilson and Blake Jarwin — demonstrated why they’re backups with incredibly underwhelming performances.
Elliott had his own share of issues as well. Despite running for a respectable 105 yards, he often came up short of the first down marker when it mattered most last night and only averaged 3.75 yards per carry.
The defense had its own share of woes on Sunday as well, such as when corner Chido Awuzie was juked out of his shoes by Jets receiver Robby Anderson, and safety Jeff Heath foolishly dove to the ground in an attempt to intercept or tip the pass, leading to a touchdown play of more than 90 yards.
In general, the Cowboys had a hard time bringing the Jets down last night. The Jets accumulated 20 more tackles than the Cowboys, out-tackling them 77-57.
Also showing troublesome signs was the coaching and playcalling. Earlier this year I praised offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for reinvigorating the Cowboys. Now, I must criticize him for his unwillingness to adjust his approach when the game’s situation and personnel available demands an adjustment.
And then there’s head coach Jason Garrett. From week 1 it was understood that Garrett is likely out of a job if he can’t put together a long playoff run with this Cowboys team that, on paper, is one of the most talented teams in the entire NFL.
Right now, that seat is piping hot, as the Cowboys sit at 3-3 in a competitive conference where a record of 11-5 might not cut it, and they realistically might only be able to afford one more loss the rest of the way.
If there’s one silver lining for the Cowboys, it’s that they were hampered by injuries against the Jets. Left tackle Tyron Smith, right tackle La’el Collins and wide receiver Randall Cobb, were all out with injuries. All starters, it stands to reason that their return will help the Cowboys course-correct, even though they were active for the other two losses in this streak.
The next game for Dallas is against the Philadelphia Eagles, the other team vying for the title in the NFC East. The Eagles are tied with the Cowboys for the division lead, and so for Dallas this will simply be a must-win situation.
