‘When you conquer your fear, you see a beauty that would otherwise never have happened.”
Chris Hadfield, an astronaut for NASA, said this while giving a TED talk about what he learned while going blind in space.
According to him, he was able to deal with something getting in his eye while on a space walk, suspended over the vastness of space, because of the rigorous training he did beforehand.
He and his fellow astronauts were put through simulations where they were exposed to all manner of situations that they had to calmly handle with limited resources. Due to that, he was able to calmly finish his mission and return inside the space station to remove the liquid in his eyes.
Although he was talking about being prepared for a challenging mission, his insight can be applied to other world news that has dominated the headlines for the past two weeks.
The Black Lives Matter movement has seen an unprecedented success in America and the world recently. Protests that began in Minneapolis have made lawmakers seriously consider steps to reforming the police system while ordinary citizens are confronted with the realities of racism in America.
However, these protests have been met with violence. Riots and looting combined with excessive force have left one photojournalist partially blind and caused several protestors’ brains to swell from internal bleeding. These demonstrators have access to the news and social media, so they see the videos of violence against them from law enforcement and counter protestors. Yet, they continue to march and exercise their freedom of assembly to make a systemic change in the country.
It would be reasonable to stop putting oneself into harm’s way if all that will bring is more violence. So, why would people continue to march? Why continue to willingly expose oneself to possible life-threatening situations?
It’s because they are fighting for a better future that won’t happen unless they bring attention to the problems. Just like Hadfield and his comrades overcame their fear to see the universe, these protesters are overcoming their fear of violence to see a brighter future.
Keedron Bryant, a 12-year-old contestant on the show Little Big Shots, expressed this call for peace in a song he wrote about the movement:
“I’m a young black man doing all that I can to stand. Oh, but when I look around I see what’s being done to my kind everyday. I’m being hunted as prey. My people don’t want no trouble. We’ve had enough struggle. I just want to live. God protect me. I just want to live.”
