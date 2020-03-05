I am sick and tired of the coronavirus.
Yes, I know my paper has piled on to the media mayhem (with facts, not fear or speculation) surrounding the illness from Hubei province — which only has a mortality rate of 3.4%, according to a Business Insider article. SARS has double that for a mortality rate.
But, even I, a media representative, am annoyed by the constant articles and the hysteria that seems to be building over the virus.
A few things:
No, 38% of Americans have not stopped drinking Corona beer because they believe it to be connected to the coronavirus. CNN, get yourself together. The click-bait article has some very misleading statistics from a teeny, tiny pool of people surveyed — only 737 people were spoken to over the phone. The actual poll says that 38% wouldn’t buy Corona beer at all. Period, no virus mentioned. Of those polled, only 4% who usually purchase Corona said they would stop. So, which is more likely, that 30 or so people (4%) are complete idiots or that 38% of the American public are that stupid? Also, these are people polled at home over the phone. You know there were some who answered and decided to mess with the survey people.
NPR noted that Seattle is running low on hand sanitizer and posted a recipe for a homemade version. Apparently you need 2/3 cup rubbing alcohol that is at least 99% isopropyl alcohol, 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel or vegetable glycerin and, if you want to make it smell good, add a few drops of an essential oil that’s not bad for your skin. The article suggested lavender. Or you could, you know, just wash your hands.
My mother went shopping for a facemask last week and couldn’t find any at all. She checked every pharmacy and Walmart within 45 miles of the house and came up with zilch. For the record, she uses them for when she mows the lawn. Also, several people, including the surgeon general of the United States, have said that facemasks won’t protect people who aren’t sick. The run on protective gear has actually caused a shortage for actual health workers who need them.
A Google search for “coronavirus” turns up 5.3 billion — with a “b” — results.
And, added to all this, it’s tax season. I still haven’t filed my taxes yet, and I’ve got a month to go.
What’s the phrase? “Nothing is certain in this world except death and taxes.”
Truer words.
