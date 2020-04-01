So now we’re out to the end of April with social distancing and economic hardship. President Donald Trump made the announcement Sunday. Assorted infection and hospitalization hot-spots are bubbling up with increased speed and frequency in places with high population densities. That is inevitable and as expected. Additionally, Gov. Gregg Abbott has taken steps to quarantine incoming travelers from those hot spots.
Locally, Lamar County has three confirmed cases, and perhaps quite a few more. Two were travel related, but one is suspected community transfer. We are not under lock down here — yet. Most local folks are voluntarily social-distancing and self isolating, but there are a few slow learners. Paris has had to close the parks and put strict curfews in place to stop congregation of people.
Paris Regional Medical Center has, however, pulled the pin and stopped all visitation. That wasn’t unexpected. We’re still very early in the uptick stages here. There really isn’t any way to predict when we can slack off. Viruses can’t count. They don’t carry calendars. They can’t tell time, either. As we near the end of the next suggested 14 to 30 day shut down period to help flatten the curve, excessive relief and/or any sort of returned complacency or carelessness would be stunningly stupid.
The number of infections is still going up. Even after the “peak” or “hump” of the curve is reached, the numbers will still be going up. They will just be going up at a slower rate. People will still be dying from this stuff. They will be doing so in increasing numbers for at least the next two weeks — more likely three. Deaths typically run five to 21 days after onset of symptoms.
There will also very likely be a second infection surge after the country begins to open up again. It is inevitable. Herd immunity comes at a severe cost, and survival of the fittest is OK if you’re one of the fittest. Not so much otherwise.
Speaking of erroneous understanding and information, there’s a video meme running around the web recently, advising a certain “self test” for Covid-19 infection. Some of it is true, some valid, but not all. The “10-second breath hold” is absolutely not an accurate test to determine infection and/or relative lung involvement. If you suspect your symptoms match a Covid-19 infection, immediately call your doctor (or health department) and they will ask you to describe your symptoms. Your doctor will then determine if further testing is appropriate. Please know that testing is not always necessary, and, in fact, can waste resources needed elsewhere. Only get tested if you have known confirmed exposure to Covid-19, or are particularly symptomatic of the Kung Flu.
In either case, immediately begin a strict 15-day self-quarantine! Everyone in the household must also quarantine. No exceptions. It’s OK to be pretty hard-arsed about it. It may be tempting to “fudge it” just a little bit with certain people ... until you realize that doing so runs a significant risk of getting them, or someone else sick. So, before you decide to get cavalier ... do the mental math and ethical homework about just how much you can live with something like that on your conscience.
Another meme running around online is a bit more useful. It kinda compacts the whole idea down to a few sentences. “Do not change your behavior to avoid being infected. Assume you already are infected, and change your behavior to avoid transmitting it.” That is what being your brother’s keeper looks like.
Speaking of the opposite mindset, as we see Planned Parenthood and one severely morally challenged judge blocking the governor’s efforts to shut down all elective surgeries to conserve resources for the current pandemic, roll this around in your head for a while. Going strictly by the numbers, there’s a better than average chance that one or more persons potentially destined to find the early cure for Covid-19 was mercilessly aborted for the sake of convenience sometime within the last 30 years. Once again, and as usual, it turns out most of the plagues afflicting mankind are the end results of becoming the victims of our own bright ideas.
And I guess that leads me to finish off with a question on the brighter side. From an unusually visible flat surface here at The Paper Radio, I wonder how many of you in self-induced exile have also succumbed and finally cleaned off your desk?
Addendum: As I poked that last question mark into the keyboard, Abbott came on the radio and announced Texas will also adopt, comply with and fully support the president’s continuing 30-day plan of social distancing to further flatten the curve. That was inevitable, expected and fully warranted. He hasn’t called for a statewide shelter-in-place lockdown yet, but the sillier people behave, the more likely that becomes.
Take care out there, folks. We’re not out of the woods yet. Not even close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.