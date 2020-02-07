The passion is real, and a group of die-hard North Lamar Panthers stand determined to move the district they love forward.
North Lamar graduate Justin Wideman expressed the passion members of the district’s Community Advisory Committee felt when the group began meeting in October with fellow North Lamar graduate and architect Michael Strain with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper of Frisco.
Co-chairman Wideman spoke Monday night as the group brought a $47 million bond recommendation to the North Lamar board of trustees during a two-hour meeting. At an upcoming Monday night meeting, the board is to consider calling a May election to build a new prekindergarten through grade three elementary school, demolish troublesome Higgins and Bailey elementaries while making improvements to Cecil Everett and Aaron Parker elementaries, the junior high and high school as well as replenishing the bus fleet, enlarging the band hall and adding synthetic turf to athletic fields.
“I graduated here, played ball here and my son is a fifth-grader at Bailey,” Wideman said. “My parents both graduated from North Lamar and my dad played on the first football team. My aunt (Trudy Hilliard) spent her entire career teaching chemistry here and my uncle (Gary Hilliard) was president of the school board for several years. In our household, we bleed blue and gold, and that was the case for just about every single person on this committee.”
Explaining each person on the 23-member board came with their own passions, Wideman said by the end of the five-month process the group began to understand “what was going to be needed and not so much about what was wanted for us to move forward.”
When called upon this week, several other committee members spoke with me about the work of the committee and plans going forward.
Heather Burchinal, a 1997 graduate with a freshman and a fourth-grade student in school, explained the reason Higgins and Bailey need to be demolished. In addition to serving on the present committee, Burchinal served on an earlier facilities committee that toured all buildings to see conditions first hand.
“The building codes were not the same 40 years ago, and there are lots of problems with those two buildings,” Burchinal said. “We went back and forth on this and decided it would be best to demolish those buildings because band-aiding them would be expensive and we would still not have what is needed.”
Jason Stephens said committee members are prepared to go door to door, if needed, to explain to voters the importance of passing the much needed bonds. He said several meetings are planned throughout the district in the coming months.
“This time around the district is being completely transparent about where money will be spent, something that didn’t happen three years ago,” Stephens said of the bond election that failed by 85 votes in 2017. “They’ve laid out every dollar for us, and we have a say where those dollars will be spent.
“I no longer have a dog in this hunt, so to speak, because my youngest son is a senior, but this is the right thing to do for the future of the children in this district,” Stephens added.
Former North Lamar principal and now president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Paul Allen, also served on the advisory committee.
“I’m very optimistic for North Lamar,” Allen said. “We support all local schools in their goals to make education better for our teachers and students. We have great school districts in Lamar County, and they all should have the facilities that they need to be successful. This could have a positive impact on our entire community.”
I agree and wish to recognize the members of the Community Advisory Committee for their work. In addition to Wideman, Stephens, Burchinal and Allen, members include co-chairman Brad Nutt, Nikki Jennings, Jennifer Rutherford, Stephanie Easton, Kim Lacey, Toni Preston, Whitney Blount, Doil Tingen, Karen Leonard, Yolanda Lasenby, Melissa Allen, Debbie Allred,Sonny Daughtrey, Bart Chadwick, Cory Jones, Paul Bayer, Larry Cope, Chad Bird and Jack Hoskins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.