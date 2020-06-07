A year ago this week, I received a phone call from a very angry man. He was upset by what he saw on the front page of the Sunday paper — two pictures of Paris High School seniors graduating. Gerald Palmer was holding his diploma high with a wide smile on his face. Kobe Dixon was receiving a kiss on the cheek from his mother, Paris ISD Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon. The caller’s issue: They are black.
It didn’t take long for the caller’s complaint to devolve into a slur-filled, racist rant. It hit me like a concussion grenade. I was slack-jawed the rest of the day. Even as I put my children to bed later that evening, the man’s words and the venomous way he said them rattled around my brain. In a moment of anger, I wrote this:
“If you can’t stand to read your local newspaper because of the color of someone’s skin, then I don’t care about your opinion that the staff is ‘a bunch of liberals’ for creating a newspaper as diverse as the community it’s serving. Racism is not a conservative value, and the only thing ‘liberal’ about my newspaper is our liberal inclusion of community news.
“I know I need to let it go; the anger won’t do any good. But neither will being quiet. It’s 2019. I think it’s past time to acknowledge the fact we’re human and we come in every shape, size and color. If memory serves, Jesus loves the little children — all the children of the world. And so does my newspaper.”
Now, a year later, the nation has been shaken the same way the caller shook me. The final moments of George Floyd’s life — those 8 minutes and 46 seconds he laid face down in the street under the knee of a white police officer who ignored Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe — have renewed the nation’s focus on an issue that still plagues us. Millions of people are now speaking out and speaking up, and it’s about damn time.
For far too long, racism in America has been treated like a trouble-making cousin at a family reunion — we knew it was there, but hoped if we didn’t acknowledge it, it wouldn’t come our way. When someone tried to call attention to it, they were often dismissed as pot-stirrers. Now there are millions stirring the pot.
Silence can no longer be the go-to tactic. We must recognize and come to terms with our societal wrongs, and we must stand up for what’s right. There are no absolutes when it comes to people, and in the end, that’s what we’re talking about here. People. Americans. Neighbors.
The late, great Maya Angelou once said: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.” We can do better. We must.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.