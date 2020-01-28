I read with disgust that some of the comments on the new Red River Democratic Party Chair were to say the least unflattering. Political commentary should be welcomed by all but to use profanity or threats is uncalled for. Freedom of speech is one one thing and threats are another.
Now we need to ask ourselves what could have inspired some of these comments. In a reading of the Texas Democratic Party platform, found on its website for all to view, we might find some answers.
One area of interest to all would be the support of $15 per hour minimum wage with a cost index to make sure no one falls behind that standard. Well shoot, let’s make it $30 and really have a high living wage. They, however, don’t suggest how any business of any size is going to handle that cost increase with no corresponding productivity increase.
I could go on but let’s just say that when someone wants to tell you how to live, how to run your business, how they want to run your local schools, how they plan to spend your money with no announced plan on where they intend to get the money to pay for all of their plans, it could incite a few choice words to be uttered. Of course, on that money thing, I’ll let you figure out what is their great answer to that question.
***
I took the opportunity to attend the Delta County Democratic Party meet and greet the candidates forum on Jan. 25. The forum was advertised openly and therefore open to all I presumed. I was correct, and I was warmly greeted even though some knew who I was and where I stand politically. It was their meeting and I took no active part in it. I would encourage all to attend any political party event that is open to the public. The real nitty gritty of politics occurs at these meetings.
It was an opportunity to see and hear up close what some of my fellow Texans and Delta county residents were thinking. Our opinions widely differ on how well the State of Texas and the United States are doing in many areas.
One thing I did notice was that one lady was inspired to run for office by her husband. She indicated that she cried for so long after President Donald Trump was elected to office that her husband suggested she run for office to make a difference. Bravo! Greater participation is needed in our political process. Low voter turnout proves that point.
I did get to meet in person Gary O’Connor, Russell Foster and Gary D. Thomas. Mr. Foster and Mr. Thomas are running for state and national offices. To the surprise of all, none of us had horns and might even have not so divergent views on some subjects. The biggest difference that I saw during the forum was the views on what are considered rights, acceptance of so-called federal dollars and how so many social programs would be paid for, and what areas the state and federal government have any compelling need to be in. After the meeting, I now have a better understanding of what some of my fellow citizens think should be done.
I would like to thank Gary O’Connor, Gary Thomas, Catherine Krantz and the Delta County party chairman for their hospitality. See you at the polls.
