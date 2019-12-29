Although the State Legislature will not be in session in 2020, it will be an important year for Texas and for the United States.
Nationally, Americans will decide whether we will live in a nation governed by laws that apply equally to everyone, regardless of wealth, sexual orientation, skin color or political position. We will also decide whether we will resume efforts to slow global warming, protect water quality, protect air quality and protect our public lands, or whether we will continue the systemic destruction of the environment so that fossil fuel and mining interests can profit at public expense.
We will decide whether the profits of the beneficiaries of unregulated capitalism will remain the priority or whether the economic well-being of the middle and lower economic classes will have equal consideration with that of the 1%. We will decide whether America will resume leadership of the free world or continue to leave Europe to fend for itself against the expansionist desires of Putin and his oligarchs.
On March 3, Democrats will vote on a series of propositions. Included are:
(1) Should all Texans have a right to quality health care from an equitable system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs and includes access to reproductive health care?
(2) Should all Texans have the right to high quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loans?
(3) Should all Texans have the right to clean air, safe water, and sustainable alternative energy, and a responsible climate policy that prioritizes environmental quality over profit?
(4) Should all Texans have access to affordable and accessible housing with modern utilities including broad band internet free from any form of discrimination?
These and others represent a few of our hopes for a better Texas.
