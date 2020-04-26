OK, I want to keep things clear in my mind (amid 73 years of muddy water) on exactly what my antibody test showed me.
I went to a local ER to get it. It was so easy, like taking a glucose reading. Finger stick. Band-Aid. 15 minutes later, the results.
Then, the doctor said, “let me explain this … again.” He caught the vacant look in my eyes.
This test shows you are negative for antibodies. This means you didn’t have it to get over it last month when you thought a severe sinus infection was Covid-19. It was not. You had none of the antibodies that would be present if you ever had it. If you have it now, you haven’t had it long enough to have antibodies. You could have gotten it three to four days ago and not have antibodies because right now, you have had no fever or other symptoms. You will know in a day or two if you have it because you will start having fever.
OK, I say. I’m a happy camper.
Now, being the eternal pain in the ass I am with questions, I asked: “If I had been positive for antibodies, would that mean I’m immune and could have visited my aging sister with bad COPD?”
He slowly replied, hoping I would get this the first time.
“If you muck about in crowds of people, even in stores where you are picking up stuff a bunch of people have touched that morning, or you are around someone coughing and sneezing, thinking: ‘oh, I’m immune,’ you can still carry the virus into your home, into your sister’s home, onto her clothes when you hug her, on your own body.
“If you are positive for immunity, you still must distance, wash hands, wash your clothes, use sanitizer to keep from transmitting the virus to someone you contact who has no immunity, even if you are not sick and can’t get sick with Covid-19.
“The positive test that tells you that you can’t catch it again because of your immunities does not mean you can’t transmit it on your clothing, your skin, your hug or kiss.
“If you had been positive for antibodies, you won’t get sick but you can still superficially carry virus from other infectious people to your frail sister or your grandchildren unless you practice the right behaviors.”
The benefit of having people with immunity is they can continue to practice precautions for other peoples benefit, but their immunity keeps their personal self safe.
No one is off the hook of continuing to look out for other people.
We need to know who is immune, especially sending first responders and staff of essential services back to work. They won’t die taking care of others. Yet, they still have to do the things to protect others from the infectious stuff they carry — even on their own skin — their clothes, their gloves.
The doc was very busy. I wondered if he would have that much time to spend with others who are confused about what positive or negative means in regards to their antibody test.
If I have gotten this information wrong, feel free to set me straight.
