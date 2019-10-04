Norris Ballard loved his wife, was proud of his two daughters, worshipped his five granddaughters, and lived and breathed the cattle business.
His family, friends, former students and business associates all are feeling a void now after his passing a week ago following a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s. Although ailing, he still enjoyed his cattle and was extremely proud when he learned just weeks before his passing that his daughter, Kelli Stewart, would become superintendent at North Lamar High School, following the administrative footsteps of her mother, Elaine Ballard, who served Paris ISD for 36 years, 19 of those as superintendent.
A photo of him looking at the front page announcement of Kelli being named lone finalist for the North Lamar post is one of the many family photographs featured in a video at the funeral and now available for others to see on YouTube at Ballard Photo Montage.
Of course, he is equally proud of daughter Dr. Amy Ballard Hughes, who took after her father’s love of the cattle business and served him well as his own private veterinarian.
Several of his friends and former students from Norris’ 36 years of teaching science and agriculture at Paris High School have assisted me in this tribute.
Charlie Martin, retired superintendent from Rivercrest ISD, coached at Paris High several years and credits Norris for his start in the cattle business. Norris would hold top quality cattle for him until Martin could jump through the hoops of getting a loan.
“He taught me a lot about cattle, he taught me a lot about people, and he taught me a lot about work,” Martin said of their days together. “I enjoyed being around him. He was a good judge of people and would always shoot you straight. When I was coaching basketball, he would always tell me, ‘I am with you, win or tie,’ but he never would say ‘or lose.’”
Nearby neighbor for roughly 20 years, Lyle Yoder credited his friend for his cattle knowledge as well as for being “a great family man who loved his wife, daughters and granddaughters.”
“Down through the years, he helped me in the cattle business — buying or selling cattle for me,” Yoder said. “Anything you wanted to know about cattle, he had an answer. He was one of the best friends I’ve ever had. He was good to me, and I loved him.”
Yoder talked of his friend the educator.
“He had a philosophy about anything, and didn’t mind sharing as the educator in him would come out. He just had a way of teaching,” Yoder said. “I’ve talked with a lot of kids who had him in class, and they would all talk about what a great teacher he was.”
Amy Wallace Adkins, assistant principal at Paris Junior High School, credited Ballard as an educator “who cared more about his students than he did his career.”
“He supported me in the classroom and on the volleyball court. I will truly miss him and his infectious smile and personality,” she said.
Both Monica Brumley Perviance and Kristi Mashburn Oats credit Ballard for getting them a start in the agriculture business and helping them land jobs. Both are conservationists with the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Perviance in Hunt County and Oats in Delta County.
“Ranching was his love,” Oats said. “We were all aware of that fact, but we also knew that he was making a huge difference in our lives whether he knew it or not. He taught us about financing, responsibility with natural resources, took us to contests, taught us parliamentary procedure and how to speak in front of a group — my least favorite still to this day, but I can do it thanks to the prodding of Mr. Ballard.”
Purviance said Ballard taught from a “life lessons” curriculum.
“I can’t say that Mr. Ballard taught from a certain “curriculum” like all of my teacher friends talk about these days,” Purviance said. “He might tell us about his trip to the local sale barn on Saturday or what we could use as deductibles on our income taxes in the future. You just never knew what the topic might be. He didn’t hold back. If he thought he needed to tell you something that could help you, he did.
“I have a lot of great memories from my FFA days at Paris High, but one this is certain, I’m sure gonna miss that grin!”
Although his infectious grin will be missed by many, Norris Ballard’s legacy will live on through those who loved him and the many students he influenced during his long teaching career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.