I just love my job. Where else could I meet so many nice people and stick my nose into so many happenings around town?
John Madewell says I am addicted to work. He does not always understand how I can get so hyped up about things. Maybe I am an addict, but it certainly is fun. Fun is what drew me to journalism in the first place when I was in high school and college. It’s still fun.
I am just thankful John likes to cook and hang around the house, taking care of our four inside dogs — one is a quite large retired hunting dog; another a retired Blue Heeler cow dog; the third a fat Dachshund; and the fourth a hound dog pup. The dogs fit right in with John, who is perfectly content with retirement. Not me.
Once one gets a taste of the excitement, it’s hard to stop. That’s the way it’s been the last couple of weeks since fellow reporter Tommy Culkin became sports editor and I returned full-time to cover some of the things on his beat as well as keep up with what’s going on in my neck of the woods, so to speak — North Lamar and Prairiland ISDs as well as major jury trials at the courthouse and Paris Economic Development Corp.
I’ve been to Clarksville City Council meeting where I renewed old acquaintances and met new ones, and I covered Paris Junior College Board of Regents and Lamar County Com-missioners Court this week and again made contact with long-time friends in both places.
Although not fun, some things I cover are important for the welfare of our community. It gives me a feeling of self-worth in knowing I might make a small contribution to the betterment of the place I call home.
For the first time in history, attorneys from Huntsville came here for a local jury to decide if a Texas prison inmate from Lamar County guilty of child sex crimes should be released after serving 15 years behind bars, or should he remain under close supervision — including an ankle monitor — and receive intensive treatment in a contracted facility. This is the first civil commitment trial here for a sex offender because prior to 2015 these type civil commitment trials were held in Huntsville.
I don’t anticipate these type cases to become commonplace in Lamar County. This conviction happened in 2006, and the child sex offender received 15 years to run concurrently. In the past year since I’ve been covering cases, I haven’t seen that lenient a sentence. Today’s offenders receive upwards of 50 years to life in prison. Today’s sentences should encourage potential molesters to stay away from children and seek help. I totally support Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young and his staff in efforts to bring child molesters to justice. And I appreciate Lamar County jurors who hand out the stiffest punishments allowed.
Wednesday afternoon I returned to having fun and made new friends — comedian Daryl Felsberg and his wife, Heather, who owns Olive Paris. And Thursday night I was introduced to stand-up comedy during the first night of the Tower City Comedy Festival, promoted by Felsberg. I recommend attending the festival in downtown Paris and then read about the life of the Felsbergs in The Living Section of The Paris News.
For now, keep on having fun.
