Gov. Greg Abbott’s office in March touted the effectiveness of local government control during the Covid-19 pandemic, insisting that county and city leaders “can make the right decision that is best for the community.”
“Texas is so diverse that what is right in Houston and Harris County and Dallas and San Antonio may not be the best approach in Amarillo,” Abbott spokesman John Wittman told the Texas Tribune.
As coronavirus case counts in Texas’s largest cities grew, Abbott took statewide action to effectively shut the economy down. That same day, March 19, the Paris-Lamar County Health District reported the county’s first case.
Just more than a month later, when Lamar County cases totaled 12 — there were just 34 cases in the Red River Valley overall — Abbott announced plans to reopen the economy, and then he bent local officials to his will by declaring his order “supersedes all local orders.” It’s arguable the move was meant to counter policies being put in place in metropolitan areas like Dallas and Austin, but it was a punch in the mouth to local officials throughout the state.
Local officials in rural areas like ours must now helplessly watch coronavirus case counts grow. The state government has nullified their ability to deal with the pandemic when it actually strikes their communities.
If the federal government tried to do to Texas what Texas has done to its counties and cities, state lawmakers would be screaming overreach. Local officials should remind the governor that they can make the right decision that’s best for their community because what’s right in Dallas isn’t what’s right in Paris.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.