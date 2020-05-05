There are two sides to every coin, and in America, the coin is our freedom. On one side, we have the freedom to go and do as we please (mostly). We can read what we want, generally say what we want and we can wear what we want. On the flip side, government officials do not have the power to prevent Americans from spreading a virus.
This is evident by the pushback on Harris County’s late April order mandating that residents cover their faces in public. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized the order, calling it “the ultimate government overreach.”
He’s not wrong.
Outside of physically quarantining someone who is sick with a contagious disease — a power that is greatest at the municipal and state levels — the government cannot constitutionally force Americans to take proactive measures for their own health. This is why we have Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to slow the spread of Covid-19 instead of rules, and it’s why President Donald Trump has only strongly recommended that Americans follow them.
In lieu of a government strongarm, what we have is a free market in which we get to choose which businesses live and which businesses die based on our patronage. In a world where a virus is spreading because people have no immunity to it, business owners who want their property to succeed are most likely to make the government’s suggestions hard and fast rules for employees and customers to keep them safe.
Keeping that in mind, it’s difficult to understand why certain businesses, namely gyms, barbershops and salons, have been left out of the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy. That first phase calls on businesses to limit occupancy to 25% of their maximum. Where else would it be as easy to control the number of people inside a business than a gym, barbershop or salon?
Sure, services at barbershops and salons generally require that at least two people be within 6 feet of each other, but if they are wearing masks and have taken other sanitary precautions, would a haircut pose more risk than shopping at Walmart?
Americans are no longer as self-sufficient as we once were. A largely agricultural population long ago shifted to industrial, and then we became service and technology oriented. Most of our needs — clothing, food and yes, hair cuts — are now provided by businesses. Americans depend on our businesses to provide the things we no longer have the time to provide ourselves. And if the government is relaxing nonessential business activity, it shouldn’t choose which businesses get to open and which must remain closed.
The government should let businesses do what it cannot — enforce the safety measures proven effective against spreading Covid-19. Those that don’t may not be open for long if customers don’t feel safe enough to visit.
Klark Byrd
