I agree with managing editor Klark Byrd’s column in the August 18 edition where he decries the finger pointing toward violent video games (or films, etc.). However, too many people also blame what they (and the DSM-5) define as “mental illness.”
I posit that a large section of people who lean on mental illness as a crutch are, in truth, suffering from emotional issues caused by the outcomes of their own choices and/or choices made by other people which negatively affected them.
Emotional and spiritual health should be clearly distinguished from true mental illness (chemical imbalances, schizophrenia, etc.). Oftentimes the diagnosis of depression, while very real, is the result of emotional scars.
A person who chooses and allows their emotional volatility to convince them to perform acts of violence has an extreme lack of self-control. And self-control is a fruit of the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23).
There should be no denying that every human has a very real enemy in Satan who seeks ways to destroy them in any way possible. Evil manifests itself in all of us (Romans 3:23). But it is our cooperation with the Holy Spirit’s leading which helps His fruits to keep us from “crossing the line” in various sins.
How does one receive the Holy Spirit? Belief and trust in the love and forgiveness offered by the Son of God, Jesus Christ, who freely took the punishment we deserve for our sins.
Recognize and help people with true mental illness. But let us all also recognize and distinguish emotional illness which has its only cure in Jesus. Large scale social problems will only be solved when the individuals who make up said society are allowing the fruits of His Spirit to grow within them.
