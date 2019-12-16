I wrote a letter to the editor some time ago in which I stated that the current political climate made it feel like we were living in two different worlds. I had hoped over time that things would change and we would come together for the good of our country. But after reading Mr. O’Connor’s view in the Dec. 13 issue of The Paris News (“Impeachment must proceed”), I see that we still live in two different worlds.
I think of myself as someone who wants to be up on current affairs, and to do that I rely on several different news sources. I subscribe to The Paris News and The Wall Street Journal; I watch Fox News, One America News and CBS News, among others. I will not watch CNN or MSNBC because of their bias. The news media in this country have made a systematic effort to mislead the American public since the 2016 election that went against them, and sadly, I see that many have bought into their rants.
When the Mueller report came out, I ordered a copy so I could read it for myself that there was no collusion with the Russians. When the story came out about the president’s (Donald Trump) phone call to the Ukraine, I went online to read it for myself. When I did, I noticed something interesting. On all the major news networks, they posted copies of the transcript with bullet points on each sentence telling the reader what they wanted us to believe it meant, which was collusion and blackmail. But on the Fox News site, there was just the transcript with no bullet points or opinions. When you read the transcript that way, you do not see any collusion or blackmail, just a normal conversation between two presidents.
The prior administration in the Ukraine was well known for its corruption. Government officials had siphoned off millions of dollars of foreign aid to enrich themselves. A lot of it was our taxpayer dollars. Wouldn’t we want the chief law enforcement officer in the United States to question the Ukrainian president about that?
And if the former vice president (Joe Biden) and his son were enriching themselves with the money laundering scheme used by Burisma, wouldn’t we want to know about that?
In my Republican world, the Bidens are guilty of bribery and extortion. In the Democratic world, nothing to see here. In the Democratic world, the impeachment is about obstruction and interfering in an election. In my Republican world, nothing to see here.
