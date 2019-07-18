Well, there has been some upheaval with my parents’ dogs.
In the normal course of things, the two boisterous boxer dogs charge out the doggie door in the early morning, do their usual scouting of the fenceline to chase off any cats or racoons that may have come a calling in the night, relieve themselves and then it’s back inside for the kibble waiting in their bowls. Normally.
Last week, however, the two sheltered dogs encountered a new creature never smelled by them before. Friday morning they bounded out the door like the great galoots they are, and, this time, managed to trap a critter out by the ash tree at the back of the yard. My father, watching them from the back door, figured at first it was a neighbor’s cat, but then, in the morning twilight, he saw the animal raise its tail, and then saw the dogs turn theirs and run for the house.
The smell hit him before the dogs did.
“They were going straight for Momma,” he said.
The poor pampered pooches had been skunked, and good, right in the face. Mom said when she washed them, the pretty white patch on Miya’s chest was a stained yellow before the bath.
Dad managed to keep them out of the house, thankfully, but the laundry room still smells like skunk almost a week later, and so do they. The pair have had multiple baths in buttermilk and tomato juice, but it still lingers. Mom swears the smell is burned into her nose. My dad, inured after years of working next to the chicken feed mill in Pittsburg, appears immune to the smell.
Today, Mom is going to try a mixture recommended by the American Kennel Club, with 1 quart of hydrogen peroxide, 1/4 cup of baking soda and a spoonful of liquid dish soap. I pray it works, because as much as I love the two goofballs, it’s hard to pet them when they smell that bad.
Skunks are a purely American animal, found on both American continents, and it doesn’t take much for people and other animals to learn quickly to respect a black-and-white furry animal the size of a cat. The Jesuit missionaries who first came over to the U.S. in the 1600s called them “a low animal” and a “symbol of sin.” One of the brothers wrote praising the beauty of their coats and that “at the first glance, you would say, especially when it walks, that it ought to be called Jupiter’s little dog. But it is so stinking, and casts so foul an odor, that it is unworthy of being called the dog of Pluto. No sewer ever smelled so bad. I would not have believed it if I had not smelled it myself. Your heart almost fails you when you approach the animal. …”
A skunk appearing can even chase off a bear, according to backpacker.com, but raising their tail is a weapon of last resort for skunks, because they only carry enough in their glands for about six sprays, and it can take up to 10 days for the ammunition to resupply.
I have written about my parents’ dogs before. Though the oldest is pretty bright, the younger one knows exactly two tricks, sit and shake, and any further attempts to teach her anything will result in confused puppy looks. However, their encounter Friday morning has taught both of them a new trick: caution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.