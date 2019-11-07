Well, my hip is tender, my blood is thinner, but now I know (mostly) what’s wrong with me.
So, for almost a year now, I’ve been wondering what’s wrong, medically, with me, and after many doctor visits, some specialists and feeling like a human pincushion from the tests, I have some answers. I’m a mutant.
Nothing cool like the X-Men, Deadpool or Spider-Man, just an unnatural ability to clot, also called hypercoagulation. Apparently this is the underlying cause behind my liver issues, my infarcted spleen and two trips to the emergency room for massive abdominal pain.
I have a mutation of the JAK2 V617F gene, which has caused splanchnic vein thrombosis and myeloproliferative neoplasm. I joked on Facebook how I’d make the lamest X-Men ever. Wolverine: “It’s Magneto, everyone, let’s go!” Me: “Wait, my leg hurts!”
Good news: I know what’s wrong. Better news: It’s treatable.
I’m now on blood thinners, and like I told my mother, I just feel better, although whether that stems from the actual medicine or just the general lifting of worry, I don’t quite know yet. My hematologist was testing for a lot of things that caused hypercoagulability, including two well-known cancers, lymphoma and leukemia. This, understandably, had me worried. Thankfully, no chemo or radiation therapy for me. I just have to take blood thinners for the rest of my life. And, thanks to advancing medicine, I’m not on coumadin, so I don’t have to go to the doc once a month for a needlestick to make sure my blood is thin enough.
Of course, there are four different expressions of the genetic mutation I have, which is why last week I also had a bone marrow biopsy, to see if they could narrow it down. While it didn’t hurt as much as I had been led to believe, it still was no picnic. Apparently I have really strong bones, according to the hematologist, which made it super difficult to get an actual bone tissue sample from my hip bone. And, I had to drive myself home as the lidocaine was wearing off. Not fun at all. Next week I’ll have the results of that test.
I also sit back and wonder what might have happened if I hadn’t followed up after that first emergency room visit. It was puzzling because I presented with abdominal pain and left with an antibiotic prescription for a urinary tract infection. I almost didn’t see another doctor two weeks later. I mean, who needs the extra medical bills? Certainly not on my salary.
But, thankfully the nurse practitioner I saw afterwards had more sense and actually went over all the tests the ER did,
finding a severely high liver levels — levels which are only just now falling into normal ranges — thus kicking off my medical saga.
If I hadn’t gone back, would I ever have wound up with a diagnosis? Would a clot have gone to heart or head causing irreversible damage? Who knows. I’m glad I went back and pushed for answers.
