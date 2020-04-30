Economies are akin to puzzles. When all the pieces fit snugly together, you get a beautiful picture. But if enough pieces are missing, the whole thing can fall apart.
Right now, the Texas economy is missing an enormous piece of its economic puzzle as Gov. Greg Abbott allows certain industries to reopen Friday, and that piece is all access child care.
Restaurant servers, retail cashiers and mall employees could be called back to work Friday, and parents working in those industries now face an impossible choice: stay home and risk losing unemployment benefits or find a place to leave their child.
Yes, licensed child care centers do remain open, but only for the care of children of essential workers like grocery clerks and nurses. And, as Texas Workforce Commission spokesman Cisco Gamez said, “Just because a business is now open does not necessarily mean that it is considered ‘essential.’”
And under the state’s current rules, Texans who choose not to go to work when their business reopens will no longer be eligible for unemployment payments.
The Texas Workforce Commission has released a statement saying that it is considering case-by-case waivers that would allow some people to continue receiving unemployment benefits even if they choose not to return to a reopened business, The Texas Tribune reported.
“Under longstanding TWC policy, if an employer offered an individual a job and they refused the job offer without good cause the employee would not be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits,” the statement said. “Recognizing this extraordinary situation, TWC is reevaluating good cause situations that take into consideration the governor’s direction towards reopening the economy.”
That may sound good, but parents would be wise to be wary of depending on a case-by-case decision from an agency that’s swamped by calls and benefits applications. The state worked slow enough before the pandemic. Don’t expect immediate decisions now that 2 million more Texans have needed state help.
Abbott has thus far taken a middle of the road approach in this pandemic, and maybe it’s worked. It’s hard to say when 314,790 tests have been conducted in a state with 29 million people (for those not mathematically inclined, that’s 1% of the population tested). And while it will be nice to shop in stores or eat in restaurants again, it’s imperative that officials make sure all of the economy’s pieces are present before they start trying to piece it back together, or we risk making a bigger mess than we’re already in.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.