Republicans have always been the party of greater personal freedom tempered by personal accountability, and less government control of those freedoms.
Democrats view every perceived problem as someone else’s fault, which can only be corrected with bigger government and more government control which diminishes personal freedoms.
These opposing views are at the heart of the Texas Public Policy Foundation’s lawsuit against the City of Dallas’ recently passed ordinance requiring employers to provide paid sick leave.
Currently, businesses are overburdened with regulations from an alphabet soup of state and federal laws and agencies: ACA, ADA, ADEA, FCRA, FLSA, FMLA, NLRA, OSHA, Title VII, WARN, and wage and hour laws. Yet, no federal or Texas law requires employees be paid for time away from work.
Most employers understand their most valuable asset is their employees. A competent, efficient workforce is critical to the success of any business. This is why employers offer a wide variety of benefits not required by law. The Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 report of employee benefits found 63% of businesses with less than 100 employees, 80% with 100 to 499 and 89% with more than 500 employees provide paid sick leave. Many others provide paid personal time-off benefits that allow employees to use paid time off for illness, vacation or any reason they choose.
Dallas City Council is attempting to solve a “perceived problem.” While intending to help workers, they’ve given no thought to the unintended consequences of injecting government control over the employee benefit decisions of private businesses. Any law that increases a business’ expense will ultimately negatively impact quality or cost of their products and result in cutting employee positions, hours or other paid non-required benefits.
Republicans believe employees are capable of exercising their freedom to choose employment knowing full well what benefits may be offered.
