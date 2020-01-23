I enjoy technology. Those who read my column have heard me gush about SpaceX, science and related topics. They have also read about how much I dislike my new phone, which I consider several steps down from my previous one.
I’m excited about the new MotoX, a foldable smartphone from Motorola. I cannot wait to see how the internet satellites from Tesla work out in providing internet around the world — this would also be a big boon to rural areas such as ours. I really, really want us to land people on Mars.
But, with all this exciting technology comes the downside. I rarely post to Facebook anymore because too much of my information is sold. I have never been induced to order something through Amazon’s Alexa because I don’t like the thought of someone listening to my every move. I even have a sticky note covering the camera that came pre-installed on my work computer. Actually, the entire rim around my monitor is covered in sticky notes, and yes, it drives some in the office crazy.
That said, I do use the voice-to-text function of Google, a lot, but it still creeps me out.
You never know who all is listening and what’s being recorded. It’s also why I’m unsettled about people bringing smartphones into bathrooms. You can guess why.
I don’t want to sound all tinfoil hat, conspiracy theorist here, but we are living in a voluntary surveillance state these days. Cameras and listening devices are everywhere, like it or not.
Trolling the newswire for stories to put in the paper this morning, I came across the story about an Alaskan pizza place, based out of Anchorage, that delivers it’s frozen pizzas by airplane, which led me to this column. I got to thinking about Amazon’s promise for drone delivery service, and that just made me think about how much what I do is monitored by someone or something. Way back in 2014, the tech giant not based in a rainforest promised it would deliver packages under a certain weight by drones.
Years have passed, and the plans seem to have poofed into thin air. But, according to a New York Times article, UPS has taken up the call, getting federal approval for drone delivery in October. The company is limited to medical supplies being sent to specific sites, but it sets the company up for a larger enterprise.
It’s an enterprise I’m not sure I want. Convenience is great, but all either of these companies have to do is offer their video data for sale and privacy laws take another huge hit.
One drone, flying many miles over private land just makes me uneasy. A camera taking in everything. On the surface, it’s to help pilot the drone, but all that data is being run through the company’s servers, with God only knows what kind of security in place.
The people who smugly say that if someone isn’t doing something wrong then they have nothing to worry about are wildly missing the point. We’re not customers to these companies in the same way that I can walk into Wicked Apple and order some chocolates. We are data points to be sold or leveraged for business deals. We are wired into the world in ways we don’t fully comprehend, despite the easy technology at our fingertips.
It reminds me of reading Michael Crichton’s “The Lost World,” the sequel to “Jurassic Park,” and all of Ian Malcom’s doomsday predictions about a wired up world. I’m uneasy, are you?
