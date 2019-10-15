As I go into my 90s, I become more cynical and concerned about punishment for those who did not get punishment for crimes committed on Earth. I was taught from childhood in a fundamental type religion.
My wife, a Native American, was asked if she believed in hereafter with punishment. She said she hoped so for those that did so many things to her people and women. I agree with her.
My problem now is, like the traditional Jews in their belief that life ends after this life, is that I am concerned about what happens to people that have an end of their life without their mind. I hope they will have a “Happy Hunting grounds” like my Native relatives expected.
I dream of my favorite dogs in a happier place hunting as they did and my ancestors that have gone on before. I also hope for the “burning hell” my ancestor grandfather and uncle preached of to punish those that didn’t get their punishment on Earth.
Edward Harris
Quitman
