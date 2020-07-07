Over the weekend, Disney+ released the movie “Hamilton” for audiences to enjoy. As someone who has obsessed over this play for way too long, I was excited to share my passion with my friends over the Independence Day holiday.
I was even more excited to see how many people, who had never seen the musical and didn’t understand why so many loved it, finally got it. Social media was abuzz with new fans reacting to the play through funny memes and reenactments.
“Hamilton” is a broadway musical that tells the story of Alexander Hamilon, the founding father on the $10 bill. He established the national bank and his feud with Thomas Jefferson is the reason the country has a two-party system. He was killed by his long-time rival Aaron Burr in a duel. Afterwards, his wife, Elizabeth Schulyer, collected documents and testimonies from people who knew him in order to tell his story.
As I have mentioned before, I love this musical. The first time I passed one of the songs on YouTube, specifically “Wait For It,” I immediately let the song play on repeat as I bought the entire album on Google Music. There was something about the rhythmic beats and minor tone that drew me into the music.
I was also interested in the historical aspects of the play. I grew up learning about Alexander Hamilton as the man who wrote “The Federalist Papers,” where he defended the Constitution to a population who was against its ratification. I had no idea that he contributed more to American history than those essays. Although they were his most famous writings, he was also able to help George Washington with his writing during the Revolutionary War.
As a writer myself, I appreciate a story where someone changed history through the power of the written word. Something about being able to persuade a nation to act for its own benefit just by having a decent argument on paper speaks to my artistic soul.
As an avid reader, I love a good story told in a creative way. The play is unique in that it tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, not through his eyes, but those around him; specifically, through Aaron Burr’s eyes.
History paints Burr as a jealous Brutus who killed Hamilton out of spite. Through this play, the audience sees that Burr was jealous of Hamilton, but he didn't out-right despise him. Burr just wanted to have power in a world where he felt powerless and lashed out, violently, when the outcome didn’t suit him. Is he justified in his actions, no. However, the play paints him as a sympathetic antagonist who made a disastrous decision. By telling Hamilton’s story through Burr’s eyes, the audience is able to see how seemingly innocent rivalries can lead to a person’s downfall.
After watching the movie with my friends, I discovered that people like this play for a variety of reasons: the historical aspects, the songs and/or the characters. For me, I love the story and the lessons the audience can take from it. I couldn’t recommend this musical enough.
