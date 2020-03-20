Just a note to express my gratitude to this community for its goodness and kindness. Your actions, especially during the past weekend spoke loudly, far more than words, and I was privileged to see your care and concern play out.
It was Saturday, March 14, and I had been dealing with allergy and sinus issues. Knowing that I needed a few items to help me heal and knowing that our household needed a few groceries as well, I got out my little coupon caddy, checked sales at each store, and headed out for what I thought would be a quick trip, in and out of each store in a matter of a few minutes for the few items I needed.
I expected the stores to be almost vacant of shoppers, given the admonishments about staying out of the fray in order to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. Even our diocese has instructed us to stay home from scheduled services if we are of a certain age and/or have compromised immune systems, so I was shocked to see the masses of people out and about.
The stores were packed, and my shopping trip became an expedition. Whole families were shopping together, as though this were a fun family outing; and they all seemed to be taking their sweet time and enjoying themselves thoroughly.
There was a peace and calm surrounding me that I had never experienced in a grocery store ever. I saw no one, not one person, anywhere become impatient, snippy, snarky or behave in any uncivil manner. Even little children seemed to be content with the situation. And the check-out lines. Oh, my, there were lines 10-deep, with carts so heavy laden that I wondered if they would buckle; but no one cared or tried to hurry the system. So nice to see.
It was chilly and wet that day, and that kind of weather alone can dampen one’s spirits, but that didn’t happen that day. In fact, for me, the fair-weather lover that I am and ready to jump into something warm and fuzzy as soon as I got home, my heart was warmed through and through. It had been a pleasure to be among my fellow citizens and to experience the unity that happens so often in our community, whether for a cause, to celebrate a special day, to enjoy an event, grieve a loss, or whatever.
I thank you all for what you gave me that day. The Lord asks us to try to see Himself in others, and that can be difficult at times; but the task was an easy one that day. I am so glad to be a part of you. Thanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.