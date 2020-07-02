I just wanted to take a moment to discuss the protest that happened on North Main Street regarding the teenager who was assaulted by the adult.
I have seen so many hateful comments. I’m wondering how those same people would feel if it was their son. Have we become so detached that we can’t even have empathy for other people?
Maybe you were inconvenienced by the road being blocked that day, but imagine how it feels to think your life doesn’t matter, that your voice isn’t even being heard.
All they are really asking for is equality; how can anyone be against that? I wish everyone would really open their heart and their mind for one second and put themselves in someone else’s shoes. Above all, love one another.
Thank you.
Tish Marshall
Bogata
