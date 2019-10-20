Downtown Paris is a torn-up mess. Many of the city’s residential areas have properties that long ago fell into disrepair. Less than half of Loop 286 has been developed, and the greatest concentration of that development has happened on the north side of it.
It seems any attempt to focus on one area of the multi-faceted job of developing and bettering this community is met with criticism by proponents of the areas. Not even private development is spared — a March story on the First United Methodist Church’s restoration project on its 100-year-old building in downtown Paris was met by comments that the funds being used “could be used to fix these bad streets.” For the record, the church’s congregation committed to funding the restoration, and First United Methodist Church is a strong community partner in Paris, giving of itself to many initiatives that provide aid for the local needy.
As we can see in this week’s poll, it’s not as simple as picking one area of development to focus on — a thriving city needs functioning infrastructure to attract businesses, which bring jobs and entertainment that attracts and retains residents. However, today’s infrastructure is in need of attention — water pipes are blowing, gas pipes are cracking, the roads have seen better days, and the city is looking at spending $30 million or more to update its aging wastewater treatment plant.
Fixing these problems will take a lot of money, and it will take time. Patience is needed. Community input is needed. Write letters to the editor. Write or call your councilor or commissioner. Know the challenges, then advocate for what you believe is best for Paris’ future.
Klark Byrd
