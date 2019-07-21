Honey Grove ISD trustees are considering a potential new school policy that would have students turn off their cellphones during instructional and meal periods, although they could still be used for education use purposes under staff supervision.
Trustees should implement this policy, and a statement by Honey Grove High School Principal Tammy Mariani provides good reason.
“As hard as we try, as hard as teachers try to monitor what they’re doing, those kids can text with that cellphone in their backpack, and they text, they post, they do all kinds of things they shouldn’t be doing, no matter how hard we try to take care of that,” she said. “And I end up with a mad parent, and they’re saying ‘well, this was posted at 10:22 this morning when they were in class, how is that happening?’”
In offering their feedback on the district’s potential new policy, some readers shared support of having students turn off their cellphones in class but said the policy should not restrict mealtime use of the devices.
Perhaps they’re right, but to play devil’s advocate, consider this: Children — yes, high schoolers, you are still children — are sent to school to learn, and they are there to learn more than what comes from their textbooks (or is it mostly Chromebooks now?). They’re also there to learn positive social behaviors. Checking your cellphone incessantly is a decidedly negative social behavior.
Readers also suggested that teachers should be included in any cellphone restrictions put in place, or if teacher use is already addressed, those policies should be enforced. After all, teachers are role models for students and their actions can directly influence the actions of their students, i.e., if they’re constantly checking their cellphones, their students will see that as appropriate behavior.
Suffice it to say, there is a time and place for cellphone use and school isn’t it. Honey Grove trustees are right to consider the policy, and those who live in the district would be wise to address any concerns with it now before it’s approved.
Klark Byrd
