In conversation with some of my family recently, someone used the phrase “ambient noise,” talking about having the TV on while they were doing something else around the house. It is a concept I am very familiar with.
The Weather Channel began broadcasting in the middle of 1982, and it revolutionized the way many people thought about their televisions. The idea of leaving your TV on all the time had begun a couple of years earlier in many places when CNN began broadcasting news 24/7, but the whole “ambient TV” culture didn’t really kick in, I believe, until TWC started.
All news, all day was exciting, with news reports any time you turned your attention to it, with reports from all kinds of places, about all kinds of news. The big news of the hour would kick off each segment, with the anchors and their myriad news reporters and camera guys busting their butts to get the latest updates on the air. The fresh news eventually dribbled down to old news, but then inevitably, something else — a plane crash, a coup on the other side of the world or some natural disaster in the heartland — would bounce up at the top of the queue.
For some people it got tiresome. All that death and unrest started to wear people out and get on their nerves. The old adage “no news is good news” got turned on its head, and became, instead, “too much news is bad news.” Then The Weather Channel came along, with its friendly faces and calm voices, with soothing music and forecasts that did not change all that much from one hour to the next.
Some people, especially older folks, who didn’t want to have to keep up with all that sturm und drang, ate TWC up with a spoon.
My grandparents had always had a TV, for as long as I can remember, but it was never on that much. They had big, ugly antennae attached to the house that only picked up a handful of channels. It was a solemn ceremony to turn on the TV before dinner to one of the three big broadcast stations out of Dallas to catch the network news, but more often than not they turned it off after Walter Cronkite was done. Saturday night was country and western music shows on the independent station out of Dallas and Sunday night was set aside for Disney.
Then they got cable TV, and The Weather Channel. My grandmother would get her housework done before settling on the couch with a cup of coffee and a cigarette and one of her endless Harlequin novels but not before turning on TWC. The endlessly repeating forecasts played all day as she read, looking up every so often to see if the temperature had changed even incrementally, in the last few minutes.
These days, though, TWC is all about variety. No more weather 24/7, no more endless repetitions of the same basic information. They have been working really hard to shake up their formats, introducing some programs that fit the format of all weather, all day, like a girdle on a hippo.
The culture of “ambient TV” was already firmly in place in place, however, and the exponentially growing number of channels available makes it really easy for just about anyone to find their favorite mind-numbingly repetitious TV show repeats, like “Friends” or a marathon of any of the gazillion iterations of “Law & Order,” or — God help us — “Two and a Half Men.”
I admit, I, too, am somewhat addicted to ambient TV. Even if I am reading a book or doing laundry or dishes, or even catching a nap, the TV is on, and despite my best intentions, something like “CSI” or that insideously-addictive “Fixer Upper” will be playing in the other room, unwatched. My latest addiction? “Dr. Pimple Popper.”
I think I might need help.
