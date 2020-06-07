I think the Paris mayor and other council members did wrong for asking former councilman Benny Plata to leave because of a statement he made.
Wouldn’t that count as denying him his constitutional right of freedom of speech? This council will be lucky if they don’t get sued over it.
Also with all the money they are letting the Paris Economic Development Corp. spend and now they need to revalue homes again, people are hurting enough over the virus thing and now the violent protests with robbing and burning of businesses.
These things have got to stop. People can’t afford more expense at a time like this. People need help, not hurt.
God please bless this country again.
Bill Walker
Paris
