Nursing was stressful enough before the coronavirus came along. Now, as I struggle daily to grasp the changes and challenges that have taken place both at work and at home, I find myself more keenly aware than I’ve ever been in my career, of the seriousness of universal precautions and the potential dangers that my patient may impose to me, and equally, the threat that just my presence, even as the caregiver, may pose to my potential patients.
It’s not always easy, sometimes its uncomfortable, and now with the COVID-19 outbreak well at hand, just clocking in for my shift is scary. But with doors locked, no visitors allowed, and being “locked in” with the nursing home residents I know and love, I feel secure knowing my chances of surviving the virus if exposed are far greater than those of my patients, who would likely have no chance if they contracted the deadly COVID-19 virus.
At the end of the day, bathed in hand sanitizer and Lysol, I know I do all I can to protect myself, my family, and my patients, and I remain forever protective of them, knowing I could not refuse care to any patient, despite the risks, as long as personal protective equipment was available when providing care.
With the future of the COVID-19 virus unknown, I am careful, that’s all I can be, doing my best each day all the while not knowing what tomorrow will bring. At the end of the day, I know God will have the final say so, I need only do the job I was born to do, asking His protection over not only myself and my family, but over all healthcare workers and the clients we serve. I am hopeful for all of us that “this too shall pass.”
Billie Clark, RN-BC, BSN
Clarksville
