Writing about science interests me when it is done well, and that is why Bernd Heinrich’s book “Mind of the Raven” has proved fascinating. As a biologist, he has studied ravens for 35 years, and the range and variety of his experiments with and observations of their behavior is extensive. I find Heinrich’s writing about his almost obsessive study of these birds to be highly original.
He points out that while all animals go about solving the same set of problems relating to food, partnerships, sex, shelter and caring for their young, ravens throughout history have been singled out to be most like humans. Considered highly intelligent, they have been mythologized as creators, destroyers, prophets, clowns and tricksters. Remember Edgar Allan Poe’s oft-quoted line of poetry, “Quoth the raven, nevermore!”
A good example of the ingenuity this scientist has shown in his study of ravens is the strategy he came up with for determining precisely what one family of young ravens were fed by their parents. He chose a nest that he could climb to without too much difficulty and visited it several times to enable the young ones to become familiar with him. Then, armed with a supply of pipe cleaners (short pliable lengths of wire with some soft fuzz firmly attached), he climbed to the nest and placed a pipe cleaner around the neck of each bird. This meant the young ravens could not swallow the food their parents gave to them; the food simply collected in the gullet, stored there until one squeezed it up and out like toothpaste from a tube.
Three hours later, after the parent birds had made several foraging trips to the nest, he returned and climbed the tree again. He saw three loads of meat on the edge of the nest that had been regurgitated by the young birds when they couldn’t swallow it (because of the pipe cleaners). He collected the meat for his analysis, removed the pipe cleaners and then fed the young birds some food he had brought up for them. After repeating this process several times he had a significant amount of meat that the adult birds had fed their babies, enabling him to do a detailed analysis of what the young birds were fed. The young birds were not injured or harmed by his experimentation.
Another experiment I saw performed on a Nova television show demonstrated the ingenuity a raven is capable of when confronted with a food treat placed inside a box that can be accessed in different ways. One option is to pull on a string the treat is fastened to. Another is to insert a stick through a window and knock the treat outside the box. A third is for the bird to open a door and grab the treat with its beak. As each option was blocked after being used the first time, the raven quickly figured out alternatives.
Analysis of the raven’s brain structure shows that it has a large brain relative to its size, and the part of its brain that does problem solving is more like the human brain than is that of other birds. Many references to ravens exist in world lore and literature, perhaps in part because of the bird’s intelligence.
Most depictions allude to the appearance and behavior of the wide-ranging common raven, a member of the crow family. Because of its black plumage, croaking call and diet of carrion, the raven is often associated with loss and ill omen. Yet its symbolism is complex. As a talking bird, the raven also represents prophecy and insight. Ravens in stories often connect the material world with the world of spirits.
