We live in Twin Lakes area and drive FM 195 daily as many others do, too. This past week Aug. 5-9, we all had some traffic slowdowns due to repaving.
Richard Drake Co. and staff and Texas Department of Transportation staff need to be commended for the fast work in removing current pavement and replacing with new pavement for several miles with little disruption to our coming and going.
We found the staff flagging the traffic were courteous and friendly under extreme hot days to work.
Others may have had different experiences but wanted to share mine since we usually hear more complaints than compliments with this type of work.
Ronnie A.Nutt
Reno
