I find this whole churning mess offends me because of what it is doing to my friends — those of color — and all the rest of my fellow human beings. My non-negotiable take is this: Racism is damned stupid. And I mean that literally. It is both summarily damned and profoundly stupid. No matter which direction it targets.
This recent Charlie Foxtrot is one of the most insidious and caustic movements ever perpetrated against a single race in modern history. Contemptibly, it’s still specifically exploitative of and against blacks. This is not surprising. Just like Planned Parenthood is a thin veneer of respectability draped over the hideous evil of eugenics, most such inspired movements find at their core, discrimination and a desire to create and maintain a perpetual class of harvestable labor and votes.
Contrary to the propaganda and press releases, it never was about race or prejudice. Those were just handy ignitable flash points. The root of this is a far more enduring and age-old evil plague upon mankind. It has always been — and always will be — about splintering away an exploitable sub-group and through manipulation and agitation, stirring up as much disunity, hate and discontent as possible — with the direct intent of making both the whole and the sub-group miserable. The logic is simple. Create chaos, then exploit it. If intent matched rhetoric, activists would be building people up and supporting the change they say they want, rather than tearing down monuments, burning businesses and ripping lives asunder.
In the process of making everything look politically correct, the movement is slicing away the knowledge of the history of the excellence and achievement of people who accomplished notoriety back when the struggle was far more real, and raising oneself to distinction was doubly difficult.
Even worse, it angers me in the way those manipulated have been set up for not only failure, but put squarely into harm’s way.
By way of example, back when we lived in town, I spent some evenings and mornings exercising in Wade Park. On the whole, it was a pleasant experience. I had the opportunity to chat with many of my fellow Parisians, young and old, black and white, Hispanic, Native American and Asian, it never mattered. Color wasn’t the point. Enjoying the park and the outdoors was. I never really had any trouble until one evening when I started hearing small pings and pops off of trees and equipment and fences around me while I went about my routine. A group of late teenage youngsters was under the pavilion playing with some newly acquired 9mm Baretta replica BB pistols.
Regardless of race, teenagers can be a little brainless. I know. I was one once. Yet, times being what they are, I tried to pass along a little wisdom.
“Hey, guys. Just a heads up. It’s getting dark, and those are pretty good replicas, so you might want to take ’em home or at least put them away out of sight. If someone calls the cops, it could get real ugly.”
The kid closest to me got hard eyed, pointed his BB pistol directly at my belly and said, “Did you just call me a (expletive)?!”
“No, I didn’t. That’s not a game I’m willing to play. I’m trying to save your life.”
He looked back at me as hard eyed as he knew how. Honestly, I rather expected to get a BB in the belly, but his girlfriend turned out to be smarter. “No, he didn’t!”
He continued to point his pistol at me, so I flipped my phone open and dialed 911.
“Did you just call the cops?”
“Ayup. So, it’d be a good idea to ditch the pistols.”
He then called me a racist, including foul language.
His girlfriend wasn’t having any of it, though. She turned to me and said, “I know you didn’t.”
“Thank you. Just make sure he gets the pistol put away before the PD shows up. Those replicas were plenty good enough to be tragically mistaken for the real deal.”
Everyone dodged the bullet, but the point is, the attempt was made to create a racial problem where none previously existed. Someone, somewhere gave him the idea it — and violence — was a suitable way to impose his will on other people, and there’s just no way that can ever end well.
From the Karma Department here at The Paper Radio, some free advice to the stir-up-exploitable-trouble type activists on either side: Go carefully. If you look for trouble long enough, sooner or later it’ll come find you.
