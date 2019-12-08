Like many Democrats, I am a fiscal conservative and a social liberal, so it’s not surprising that I agree wholeheartedly with Republican Joe Straus that “all Americans should have the opportunity to work and the freedom to go about their daily lives without the fear of discrimination.” Sadly, many Americans have an unwarranted fear of anything “different,” whether the difference is religion, national origin, skin color or sexual orientation.
Although our Constitution guarantees freedom of religious belief, it also guarantees freedom from religious belief and separation of church and state. Those who find reason in their religion to justify discrimination against those who are “different” are free to hold and express those beliefs; they do not have a constitutional right to impose their beliefs on all Americans. Being LGBTQ is not a choice; it is part of God’s expression in humanity.
Straus rightly points out that various legislative attempts such as the notorious “bathroom bill” promoted by Tea Party Republicans carried enormous economic costs to the state in addition to the human cost of discrimination against LGBTQ citizens. Straus further says of the economic costs “discrimination can shatter morale, harm productivity and contribute to higher employee turnover. But the human cost is real, too: Discrimination can strip people of their pride and rob them of the opportunity to do good work and earn a living for their families.” This is why the coalition of religious leaders, business interests and law enforcement worked to defeat the “bathroom bill.”
Although common sense prevailed in Texas, similar discriminatory legislation from other states has made its way to the Supreme Court. Hopefully a majority of the Court will listen to Republicans like Straus, most of the business community and the majority of Americans who believe that all Americans, including LGBTQ citizens, deserve legal protection from discrimination.
