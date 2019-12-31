Goodbye 2019 and hello 2020!
I was excited about the new year and decade until my friend, Bill, reminded me it’s going to be an election year.
He had written an article about the 2016 election, which he let me read — gee, thanks, Bill — like I needed a reminder of that. Dread pressed my heart flatter than the panini I’d had for lunch.
Two polarizing candidates in 2016.
At their best, they did what they could to earn our votes.
At their worst, they did what they could not to lose our votes.
They ran campaigns rife with anger, ego, hate, and unbridled negativity — something you might expect from a distant country steeped in a corrupt ethos, but not from our own beloved United States of America — a nation founded on enduring, godly principles.
The problem, though, didn’t spring from the candidates or their campaigns. To think that would be fooling ourselves.
Elections illuminate shadows that exist across our variegated landscape and within the hearts and minds of the people who inhabit that landscape, because the truth is candidates along with the tone of their campaigns arise from collective attitudes, biases and beliefs.
Our attitudes, biases, and beliefs.
It’s our character that tipped the scales toward anger, ego, dishonesty, mud-slinging, rumors, accusations, rampant negativity and violence.
We did that.
We did that through our participation, our condemnation of our fellow man (silent or otherwise), our hard-heartedness and our out-of-control egos.
We gave our beliefs priority over love.
And the result was the same as it always is under those conditions: loss.
A loss of integrity, of friendships, of family, of joy, peace, and love.
A loss of goodwill toward all.
That’s depressing.
Not a place I want to be stuck.
Call me an eternal optimist (or naive), but I don’t think we have to be stuck there. It’s not like we’re at the point of sliding houses and hotels back into a box. The game’s not over — we get another round. Another go at it in 2020.
What we tipped in one direction, we can tip in the other. We can change the political climate. How? By beginning with gratitude.
Instead of focusing on all that’s owed to us, all we don’t have, we could focus on all we’ve been given, on all we do have. That should fill our hearts — and from the overflow of our grateful hearts, we could find love. Love for all that is good in ourselves and love for all that is good in others. And from that place of love, we could extend forgiveness. Forgiveness for things we’ve said or done or thought — that which isn’t good in us, and forgiveness for what others have said and done or thought — that which isn’t good in them.
Gratitude, love and forgiveness. How would that help? Have you ever tried being angry, negative and egotistical when you’re full of gratitude, love and forgiveness? It’s extremely difficult.
Maybe I’m just naïve. Or maybe I’m not.
This is the season of joy, love, gratitude and peace — it’s everywhere right now. It’s practically an epidemic. I can’t walk down the street without someone smiling at me, wishing me something well. Drivers wave other drivers into their lanes. People remember those in need. Neighbors exchange cookies and pleasantries — nary a fruitcake in sight. The atmosphere reverberates with unbridled love.
If we could just hold on to this goodness in 2020. The scales would have to tip back toward kinder, gentler discourse, and to seeing one another in a kinder, gentler light.
It could happen.
Anyway, that’s what this optimist prays for, and what I’ll be raising a glass to on New Year’s Eve.
Here’s to less fight, more light!
All in Goodwill,
Lisa Mikitarian
#KinderDiscourse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.