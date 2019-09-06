Tucked against the river to the north of old Big D,
Sits a jewel of a city that the world abroad should see,
The heritage is endless and the history so grand,
They call her Paris, Texas. She’s the finest in the land.
Born 200 years ago as cattle roamed the land,
Later trains crossed through her heart and added to the span,
First came the cowboys and the farmers, next the rest would do the same,
They called this special place their home and searched to find a name.
The name of Europe’s jewel popped up and so it came to be,
That Paris would be called its name, the rest is history,
But that’s where Paris and the French would end their common cause,
For Texas sent out soldiers; they gave their lives without a pause.
But not just battle scarred the scenes of this special little town,
Storms of nature, floods and fire would try to bring her down,
Each time the bell would toll to claim the mark of her defeat,
Strong hearts of gold and backs of steel each time the fight would meet.
The people of this city with the exception of a few,
Are happy and content in life and don’t need all things new,
There are those too that have some fame in sports and life as well,
But in this special haven, who’s the star is hard to tell.
This place became a community where united thoughts you’ll find,
Where teachers mold the hearts of kids and don’t just fill their minds,
A town where God’s still welcome and the churches still abound,
Where the Savior is held sacred yet in cowboy boots is found.
There are many things you’ll want to see that tickle watching eyes,
The land where cowboys work and play; the never ending skies,
And then the homes built long ago, the fountain in the town,
And even 60 feet of tower with a hat to hold it down.
So many things to offer and so many things to see,
But the memories that Paris makes is what will stick with thee,
The people there will welcome you and shelter you from danger,
Texas’ greatest little town is where you’ll never meet a stranger.
