Since the ’70s, the U.S. has had the world’s largest trade deficit. The trade deficit in 2018 was $891 billion in goods alone. The U.S. exported $1.672 trillion in goods to other countries while importing $2.563 trillion.
U.S. trading partners have been waging a trade war against us for decades by imposing high tariffs on U.S. products that would otherwise have a competitive cost advantage in categories such as commercial aircraft, automobiles, motor vehicle parts, food and agricultural products, computers and telecommunications equipment. Since the ’70s, the U.S. has not “fired a single defensive shot” by imposing high tariffs on competitively priced products imported from foreign countries.
Some governments have used unfair means to limit American access to their markets while stealing our patents and technology — the “intellectual property” that drives innovation. The chief offender is China, having built up its economy by piggybacking onto U.S. technological advances, manipulating its currency, excluding our products, subsidizing Chinese companies and inventing regulations to keep out foreign competition. Past administrations dealt with all these unfair trade practices with unchallenged acceptance, a virtual surrender.
Past trade policies of the U.S. and its trade partners, while supplying Americans with low-cost consumer goods, have had a negative impact on manufacturing jobs in the U.S. and have transferred trillions of dollars of wealth from the U.S. to foreign countries.
International trade is crucial for our economy. It means more American jobs, higher wages and a better standard of living.
President Donald Trump is attempting to negotiate reductions in tariffs on U.S. products and the elimination of other trade barriers so we will no longer be shut out of foreign markets. Giving our trading partners a “taste of their own medicine” is necessary for them to understand the status quo must change.
