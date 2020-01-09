In response to Jerry Dudley’s request (Jan. 2) for evidence that President Donald Trump has told as many as 30 to 40 lies per day, I am about to embark on what in terms of effectiveness is probably an exercise in futility. It is my prediction that any issue or source I select he will claim is not factual and will claim “alternative facts” from Fox News or other right-wing source. He will claim bias of my sources regardless of the evaluation of the source by independent, non-partisan ratings.
Sadly, I am limited to 500 words in my response, but here goes. First, the following totals are of “false or misleading statements,” hereby referred to as FOMS, as determined by The Washington Post Fact Checker. That database includes an interactive graph that shows FOMS by individual day. Here are a few examples: 9/6/18, 125; 11/4/2018, 139, 3/1/19, 105; 4/1/19/ 100; 10/9/19, 110; and 10/16/19, 114.
Mr. Dudley objected to my allusion to Nazi propagandist Goebbels dictum, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Trump claims to have produced “perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history” a total of 242 times. In reality, “By just about any important measure, the economy today is not doing as well as it did under Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson or Bill Clinton — or Ulysses S. Grant.” — Washington Post, Dec. 16, 2019.
Another favorite FOMS is his claim about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that it is a “great trade deal, one of the greatest trade deals ever made for our country,” which he has repeated 73 times. In fact, Sen. Chuck Grassley noted the agreement initially was 95% the same as the old NAFTA, although the latest revisions make it more like 85% to 90%.
Yet another, with regard to impeachment proceedings over his call to the Ukrainian president, repeated 106 times: “I can’t imagine they vote for it because we did nothing wrong. There was absolutely nothing done wrong.” If there was nothing wrong, why refuse to release the full transcript?
“Russia wishes that Hillary Clinton won,” Trump said. This is false. Russia actively sought to swing the election to Trump, the special counsel concluded, and Trump’s action since he became president have been mostly pleasing to the Crimea.
And another: “We have the best unemployment numbers and employment numbers. We have the best numbers we’ve ever had in our country.” The Washington Post wrote: “False. More people are working than ever before as a consequence of steady population growth, but the labor force participation rate is below levels seen in the 1990s and 2000s. The unemployment rate has declined but not achieved record lows under Trump.”
Still another: “This country is so respected and we were not respected four years ago, we were laughed at.” The Washington Post wrote: “Polls by Gallup and the Pew Global Attitudes Project show worldwide views of the United States and its president have become more negative since Trump took office.”
I rest my case.
