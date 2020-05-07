So, besides recipe videos and sourdough envy, I have spent much of my free time through the pandemic on games.
Not board games, but video games. I am a diehard Nintendo fan, although my budget has yet to stretch enough to include the latest iteration of Nintendo consoles, the Switch. I tend to lean more towards nostalgia and low-cost/free games.
Enter “Animal Crossing.” Now, there are versions of “Animal Crossing” for the Wii and the Switch, but I’ve got the “freemium” mobile game, called “Pocket Camp,” and it has become a bit of an obsession of mine. Just the other day, I was ecstatic — I finally bred some blue tulips and built a swimming pool for my campsite.
And all of this cost me zero dollars, unless you advocate for the time equals money adage. Breeding and crossbreeding tulips — though sped up considerably in a digital setting — still takes an awful lot of time. I’ve been on the game every day for well over a month now, and I started with red and orange tulips. This is also a nice way to garden for those who have the Grim Reaper thumb in real life. Seriously, there’s nothing green about my thumb, just give it a black hood and a scythe.
Of course, there are temptations with freemium games. You know, those games that are free to start, but draw you into spending “just a dollar” here and there, to speed up one portion of the game or to get enough leaf tickets and bells — the currencies in “Animal Crossing” — to buy the premium items otherwise unavailable to the poor plebs. Before you know it, you’ve spent $20 all so Celeste can have a telescope and Blathers can get a fancy desk in a place that only exists in a digital space, like some kind of shared delusion.
I have so far been able to resist spending any actual money, and I’m determined to make it through at least one freemium game without spending a single penny. This is something I couldn’t do with “Plants vs. Zombies,” although I still maintain that Spikerock was totally worth it, especially in the night levels with lots of fog.
And, there are other free games I enjoy. I just found out about “Internet Arcade,” and I’m kicking myself for not finding it sooner.
For those who yearn for some 8-bit fun, archive.org/details/internetarcade, a part of the Internet Archive, has over 1,700 free games, many of which are vintage 1980s, such as “Q-bert,” “Joust,” “Tapper,” the “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” game — released in 1985 for Atari, and some strange versions of more well-known games. For instance, the website has Pac-World instead of Pac-Man — same characters, just a slightly different setting — a lot of those kinds of games were versions released in Asia or Europe but were never sold in America.
And, I’ve still got my original Nintendo Entertainment System. This is the original NES, with the first, second and third “Super Mario Bros.,” “Kirby,” “Tetris” and the first two “Legend of Zelda” games. I play them like they’re going out of style because they’re still great games, and I enjoy the comfort of nostalgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.