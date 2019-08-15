President Donald Trump continually promises to bring coal miners’ jobs back, but they are decreasing. Revolution Energy/Backjewel, one of the largest coal mining groups, just filed Chapter 11 on July 31.
Germany, a large world black coal producer, has closed all black coal mines. They planned this in 2008 with arrangements for cultural upgrades in communities affected; the U.S. government could have been prepared for mine closures like Germany.
Segerstorm, High Country News, (July 17, 2019), says “With coal in free fall, Wyoming faces an uncertain future.” Segwastrom quotes Rob Gadby, Wyoming economist, as stating “cheap natural gas and to a lesser extent renewal energy sources that ended up knocking coal companies to their knees.”
“The nation’s 10 largest mines are in the West, where one worker, along with heavy machinery and sometimes explosives can extract the same amount of coal it would take eight or 10 workers back East.” “A decade ago the region produced 450 million tons,” but dropped “to 300 million.” Wyoming is “in crisis with hundreds of coal miners out of work.” (“The first coal mine in Wyoming is in danger of closing,” CBS, July 12, 2019)
Maxx Chatsko, the Motley Fool, writes “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades.” Chatsko says “American coal-fired power plants saw electricity generation in April 2019 fall 18% from the year-ago period and 20% from April 2017.” Chatsko contends “coal is going extinct in the United States,” and he advises against coal stocks. (Yahoo! July 2, 2019)
Edward Harris
Quitman
