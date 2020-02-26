I was very surprised — and pleased — when I heard the other day that Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two of the sexual assault charges he was on trial for. In my heart, I had been prepared for the man to get off scot-free.
After years of getting away with rape, sexual assault and sexual battery of scores of women around the world, and then using his wealth and his business connections as a powerful and profitable Hollywood movie producer to cover up his crimes through bribes, threats and character assassinations of his victims, Weinstein was finally found guilty Monday of assaulting a female production assistant at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of another woman in 2013. He faces additional rape and assault charges in Los Angeles.
Late last week, when I began to hear news reports that the jury in the trial in New York City were flooding the court with questions about the law and requests for copies of the evidence and court transcripts, my heart sank a bit. A jury in need of that much clarification is all too often a jury that is looking for a way to justify themselves — if not to themselves then to the world. That means they are not looking to the evidence as it was presented and are letting themselves be persuaded by their own perceptions of the case.
So when I heard the jury had come back with a guilty verdict on two of the charges, I was heartened, despite their announcements they were locked on the other charges, one of which — predatory sexual assault — could have resulted in a life sentence. The verdicts meant the now convicted Weinstein would go to jail.
He was taken into custody immediately after the verdict, but as of today, the reprobate is not in jail. He is in a hospital, rushed there after the verdict, still proclaiming his innocence, but now claiming to be suffering from chest pains and heart palpitations.
One media outlet reported Weinstein is “not handcuffed in his spacious hospital room,” but is under guard by correctional officers.
I am not surprised, not one little bit, that the weasel is not in jail where he belongs. I expect his “palpitations” were planned long before the jury went into its deliberations.
Weinstein is a user, a manipulator, and a criminal who treats anyone he has any measure of power over — male or female — as so much flotsam, things to be used at his sole discretion without regard for his victims rights — and then forgotten. He got away with it for years. He’s a bad egg, and arrogant, but he is not stupid.
He and his lawyers had to know there was a chance he could be found guilty, so they began setting the scene for this “medical emergency” long ago. The walker he began using at the start of the trail was the first tip-off. I doubt anyone with any sense — or eyes in their head — couldn’t tell Harvey was just putting on a show.
Too bad he wasn’t smart enough to keep up the charade. In the days before the end of the trail, Weinstein was photographed walking around, in public, just fine without his walker. Check the internet and see it for yourself.
I expect Harvey’s “chest pains” will be around for a while, about as long as it takes for his lawyers to expend every effort to find a way to keep him out of jail. The walker, I expect, is a thing of the past now, soon to be replaced by a top of the line wheelchair, or maybe one of those fancy cushioned palanquins, carried by burly body servants. I expect he will treat them as badly as he has all his other victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.