A wild offseason and a festive preseason have finally led us to the inception of the 2019-20 season of the National Basketball Association, which is expected to be full of mystery and intrigue on and off the court.
During the offseason, numerous stars moved teams such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, perennial all-star center Anthony Davis joining forces with LeBron James on the LA Lakers via trade, long-time OKC Thunder guard Russell Westbrook teaming up with James Harden on the Houston Rockets and all-stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant each signing with the Brooklyn Nets.
Plenty of other star players moved teams, teamed up and were drafted in the NBA draft. Top pick Zion Williamson looked dominant in preseason play, but is sidelined for 6 to 8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, while Klay Thompson and Durant each recover from season-ending injuries during the Golden State Warriors’ loss to the Toronto Raptors in a 6-game NBA Finals series.
A storm has brewed between the NBA and its largest foreign source of income, China, after Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted his support of protesters in Hong Kong fighting against China’s communist government. There’s a lot going on.
However, I’m even more excited to see what will be taking place on the court.
The Eastern Conference seems to feature two clear frontrunners in the Milwaukee Bucks led by reigning league MVP Giannis Antentokounmpo and the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers. The Western Conference is loaded with contenders the likes of both Los Angeles teams, the rising Denver Nuggets, the Houston Rockets along with strong teams such as the Utah Jazz and Portland Trailblazers.
Along with the contenders, I am ready to see young teams on the rise take a step in the right direction such as the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
This may be the most wide open the league has been in years. The Golden State Warriors have ruled over the NBA for the majority of the past decade, but another team can take over, which is exciting to fans across the globe minus those in Oakland.
It all starts tonight with a double-header on TNT starting at 7 tonight with the defending champion Raptors hosting the upstart Pelicans, followed by a battle between the LA Clippers and LA Lakers at the Staples Center.
Geoff Heppes is the sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6967 or geoff.heppes@theparisnews.com.
