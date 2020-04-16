One thing I have learned in quarantine, and I posted this to my Facebook, is that pajama pants do not equal productivity, no matter how much coffee I drink.
When working from home, as I’m sure many of you have learned over the past few weeks, it is vital to set up a routine and stick to it. That means getting dressed, eating breakfast and then getting to work.
I am already prone to wandering down internet rabbit holes, or any kind of learning rabbit hole. I’m the kind of person who wanders into the library, starts looking up 1930s prohibition era art and then finds herself reading about copyright law, and how you can’t legally copyright a recipe and the history of the “Happy Birthday” song.
That said, I am also used to writing through distractions. Our newsroom almost always has noise running through it, whether it’s the scanner buzzing out the latest from the police, fire and EMS callouts to Cindy and Debra upfront handling customers. We also have the noise from the press in the background, the mailroom, people wandering over to circulation to ask about their subscription and even someone singing in composing.
And, all throughout this quarantine period, I’ve had to change my mindset about our publishing schedule. Traditionally in print media — and I’ve had several years in the industry which has trained me to this thought — we publish in the print edition first and then put the stories online. The internet has been a secondary concern for physical media.
But, what the global pandemic has made abundantly clear, is newspapers cannot keep up that model. News is updated not by the evening broadcast or the morning paper, but by the second, where a new tweet can travel around the world in less time than it takes to fry an egg. It’s stressful to read and keep up with, and even more so to try to keep ahead of it for your intended audience.
I have been trained to write on deadline, for the printing press to churn out pages every day by a certain time, and now, with our new print schedule, it’s a complete reversal. Now we in the newsroom have to churn out stories as fast as we can get them and then pick and choose articles for the print edition. Finding my new rhythm has been extremely difficult, added on top of doing this from home, where chores and animals draw my attention away from what I’m actually paid to do.
I know everyone who gets the print edition of The Paris News might be annoyed by our new schedule, but no more so than the people putting out the product. Our editor, who is a member of Kiwanis, told them it’s hard to maintain a business based on what people are doing when most of them are simply staying at home right now.
All we can do is trim our sails and keep going on as best we can.
