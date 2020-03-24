With panic in the air and uncertainty coursing through people’s veins, I turn to social media for any type of refuge from the depressing reality that is the coronavirus.
As I scroll past page after page of people ranting about how this virus is ruining their lives, I am confronted with a video of a man giving an exercise class from his balcony. His neighbors follow along from the safety of their own homes, and they all have huge smiles on their faces. I’m intrigued and delighted by how this neighborhood found a way to stay sane and entertained while under quarantine, so I begin a search for other videos just like it.
In one video, a pianist is playing “My Heart Will Go On” on his balcony in Spain to an audience listening from their balconies. In another, Italians sing and play instruments with each other from their porches. Some YouTubers received care packages from their fans to help them through quarantine. A video where Italians warn the rest of the world to stay home because of what happened with them has gone viral. There was no need to do that video, the Italian borders were closed to the rest of the world. But they did it because they didn’t want to see another country go through what they did.
Watching these videos I’m left wondering if there are such stories like these coming out of America. A quick YouTube search led me to a story about Whataburger employees giving free lunches to H-E-B workers who have been working seemingly endless hours making sure the shelves were stocked. A second video showed nursing home staff shifting through letters that people are sending for residents to lift their spirits. Live streams from celebrities and authors were started to make sure their fans had something to watch while in quarantine. Facebook showed me a post about an elderly woman who was too scared to go into a grocery store and someone offered to do her shopping for her. Other posts show health care workers being praised and applauded for their hard work on the front lines while dealing with this pandemic.
Even Lamar County has seen an increase in good Samaritan stories. The Paris News’s Facebook has been filled with incredible stories of neighbors helping neighbors through these stressful times. There was a story about someone giving toilet paper to the elderly who are in need of it. In our comments section underneath one of our posts, someone mentioned an errand service that was started for those who can’t go outside but need to get groceries or medicine from the pharmacy.
An email came in that said the United Way of Lamar County has started fundraising to help those who can’t pay their bills. Post after post show teachers going the extra mile to ensure their students’ education isn’t stunted by this global crisis.
It’s a refreshing change of pace to see communities come together in this difficult time to show how much they care about one another. My faith in humanity has been validated.
