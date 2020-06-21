You did an excellent job on the “Courthouse must depict equality” article, which deals very reasonably with a sensitive subject of the day.
As an old man of nearly 79, I grew up in Wood County in a small community which had no minority families. The only time I became acquainted with any minorities was when they would ride with my dad, a road construction supervisor, and stop by our home on the way to a road job and have a meal with us. Having grown up during that age and community, I would have more difficulty in recognition of subjects of sensitivity regarding racial issues. Your article shed much needed light on the subject.
Reading your article suggested our need to carefully consider situations of conflict in the community. While I love history and believe it needs to be taught so we will learn not to repeat mistakes made in the past, we have to give consideration to those items which cause mental anguish in others with a different view than ours.
In the case of the Confederate monument, I believe it might just be best to move it to the Maxey House property, if that option exists. This would allow access to the courthouse by all citizens without having to pass by something which might be offensive. I believe the monument was built and placed at its current location not for the purpose of causing uneasiness with courthouse visitors but to honor community heroes. That same honoring can still be observed with the monument at a location such as the Maxey House property, as you suggested.
Regardless of our age, our heritage or our personal agenda we must, just as God would have us, be concerned with actions of offensive nature. This is the responsibility of all citizens, all ages and indeed a privilege as guaranteed us by our country’s constitution.
Mike Folmar
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.