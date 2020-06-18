The Texas Education Agency plans to intercept federal coronavirus relief dollars meant to help school districts navigate the choppy financial waters of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For Texas educators, it’s a case of deja vu.
In 2011, state lawmakers held back federal stimulus dollars in an attempt to balance revenue losses during the Great Recession. They ended up cutting $5.4 billion from public education.
Once again, the federal government has set aside money for school districts, this time meant to help them afford the associated costs of working through the pandemic. TEA will take those dollars and subtract them from state funding, meaning for many school districts, the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds will be a wash.
Because federal dollars come with strings attached, the TEA’s decision is forcing schools to apply federal rules to money that otherwise would not have been subject to such requirements. For some school districts, that could mean sharing a portion of what should have been state funding with area nonprofit private schools that opt for equitable funding.
School districts could decide the federal money isn’t worth the trouble, and they can opt against applying, but the TEA will still reduce the district’s funding by the amount of ESSER funding it is eligible to receive. That leaves them little choice but to apply.
TEA argues it owes school districts for only two-thirds of the 2019-20 school year because state funding is tied to daily attendance and campuses were shut down in early March as the coronavirus began to spread in the U.S. Agency officals said an exception was made and TEA committed to funding districts through the entire school year — as well it should since school districts continued to educate their students through remote learning.
But by capturing the federal money while school districts jump through the hoops to receive it, TEA can say “school district funding has been fully preserved here in Texas,” which it did say in a statement reported by the Austin American-Statesman.
So rather than having supplemental funds to help with employee premium pay (1.5 times normal pay approved during declared disasters), technology purchases and other Covid-19 related expenses, school districts will have to shuffle money and even potentially face a deficit budget year as TEA attempts to save face amid falling state sales tax and oil industry revenues.
Ultimately, school districts are caught between a rock and a hard place, and once again, they and their students will be the losers.
Klark Byrd
